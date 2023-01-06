Herkimer College makes Intelligent's 2023 Best Community Colleges list

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer College made Intelligent's 2023 list of Best Community Colleges in the state.
The college was one of 22 scored and was awarded most affordable on the final list and ranked number eight overall.
Multiple factors were considered including, tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the student resources provided for online students.
“We are excited to be named among the top ten community colleges in New York and overall, most affordable. Here, students can obtain an exceptional education from esteemed, dedicated faculty. We are proud to provide countless opportunities for success and advancement, all within reach for every learner,” Herkimer College President, Dr. Cathleen C. McColgin said.
Tuition to attend Herkimer College costs $2,558 per semester, for in-state, full-time students and $189 per credit hour for part-time, in-state students.
If you would like to see the whole list you can find it on Intelligent's website.