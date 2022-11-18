Herkimer College wins multiple awards at Education Awards Ceremony Thursday

Herkimer, NY— Herkimer College won multiple awards at the Genesis Group’s annual Celebration of Education awards ceremony, held Thursday at the Hart’s Hill Inn, Whitesboro.
Mary Ann Carroll, associate dean of academic affairs for assessment and institutional effectiveness at the college, was inducted into the group's Hall of Distinction for her career achievements in education.
Carroll began working with the college in 1986 and was promoted numerous times throughout her years there. Among her many accomplishments, Carroll was named to Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers in 1994, 2002 and 2004. She is also an award-winning producer, director, videographer, writer and editor. She has also won 10 national awards for her work.
Dr. Karen Jones, D.P.T. was given an outstanding educator award while at the event. Jones began working for the college 20 years ago. She has been promoted multiple times while there, and now holds the highest faculty rank of full professor.
Herkimer College’s food pantry, the General’s Cupboard, also received acknowledgment as one of the Genesis Group’s Outstanding Programs of the year
The food pantry provides free food and personal care items for Herkimer College students in need.