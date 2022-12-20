 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 45 to 50 knots.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Herkimer County Community College appoints Academic Support Center Specialist

  • Updated
  • 0
Lanza

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer County Community College, announced it has appointed a new Academic Support Center Specialist, Joshua Lanza.

Lanza already had ties with the area, being a graduate of Herkimer College and previously working for the school. But in between, Lanza worked at St. Lawrence University. There he worked as an esports coordinator. And before that position, he was the technical assistant for Herkimer College's Academic Support Center, an adjunct instructor and esports team coach. Lanza has made his way back to Herkimer for his now, current position.

Lanza received an associate's degree in Music Industry from Herkimer College, bachelor's degree in English from Utica College and master's degree in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University.

