Herkimer County Fair Begins Tuesday

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The 2023 Herkimer County Fair in Frankfort will run from Tuesday, August 15 until Sunday, August 20.
The theme of the fair is "Celebrating a Festival of Sports."
A demolition derby and tractor pulls will be included at the fair.
This year's Herkimer County Fair will include a variety of rides, concerts, food and agricultural events.
A special daredevil performance will take place as Shane Hansen and the Rock-N-Circus will be performing a rock and roll themed stunt show.
"I do trampoline, loop-da-loop, juggling, magic tricks, and I bring some audience members in and they help in my show," Hansen said. "To end the show, I do a dive from over 65 feet in the air into a small airbag."
Last year's event had a record turnout and Secretary Kathy Elthorp said there's a lot for everyone to do and she encourages people to visit the fair and help break the record.
Tickets will be sold at the gate and will cost:
- FREE: Children under 5.
- $3: Children between 5-11.
- $10: Adults and Children over 12.
The fairgrounds are located at 135 Cemetery Rd., Frankfort.
For more information regarding this year's fair, you can visit the fair's website or their Facebook page.