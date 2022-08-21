Herkimer County Fair comes to a close

HERKIMER, NY - Another successful year for the Herkimer County Fair.
Sunday was the last day to enjoy all the rides, games, and food. There was also a tractor pull, milking contest, and a children's rodeo.
The Herkimer County Fair is about more than just having fun. It's about people learning things too.
"They learn a lot about agriculture,” says fair director Gerry Thorp. “That's what our goal is. To get more people involved in agriculture in any aspect at all. They love the animals and spend a lot of time in the Ag awareness building."
Officials estimate that over 70,000 people attended this year’s fair.