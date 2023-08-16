Herkimer County Fair Family Fun

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. -- It's day two of the Herkimer County Fair, and there's plenty of family fun to be had.
They've got every fair staple: the rides, vendors, and most important of all, the agriculture and the food.
"Fair food's the best food," Kailyn Grainer, a mother attending the fair, said.
"You know what favorite part is mine? Eating ice cream and drinking drinks," Colin Grainer, son to Kailyn Grainer said.
These folks were enjoying some nice donuts from Donut Diner, and right next door at McGill's, another family, a married couple, celebrated their 48th anniversary over some chicken riggies and a sausage sandwich.
"Ahh love it," Eloise Pearo said. [Fair food is] not something you get every day, which is a good thing. That's what you come to the fair for. That's one reason."
The food is important, but the Herkimer County Fair wouldn't be what it is without the agricultural display.
When the fair started over 160 years ago, it was named the Herkimer County Agricultural Society and if not for families, the fair may have lost its agricultural roots.
Take Ty Reego, second place winner of the youth and open colored breed dairy show. He came here with a few members of his family. This is his second year coming to the fair, and the first year he's participated in the dairy show.
"This is my first day showing my calf," Reego said. "I didn't bring her here, my uncle Robbie did he's right there. It's really cool... showing the calves."
It may sound like the festivities at the fair are what makes it fun for the family, but the reality is it's fun because of the families.
The Grainer, Pearo, and Reego family as well as every family out at the fair is what makes it special.