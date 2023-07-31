Herkimer County is Looking for Your Input in the Form of a Survey

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer County is looking for your feedback.
A survey created by the county is asking residents about community needs in the areas of children’s mental health and childcare.
Herkimer County Public Health said that the survey will help them to "understand the current state of children's services in our community; identify any gaps or areas for improvement; and ensure every child receives the care and attention they deserve."
You can get to the survey by scanning the QR code, or you can click here to be taken to the survey website.
The online survey is only expected to take about a minute to complete. It will be live for about two weeks.
“We created a survey to ascertain community input on the needs and potential gaps in children's services throughout the county," Christina Cain, director of Herkimer County Public Health, said. "The survey is designed to be quick and offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of children's services. By sharing your thoughts and experiences, you actively contribute to building a stronger support system for children in Herkimer County.”