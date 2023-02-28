Herkimer County Public Health holding pet vacciation clinics

Herkimer, N.Y. -- Herkimer County Public Health will be holding vaccination clinics throughout the year for pets.
They remind the public that all cats, dogs and ferrets three months of age or older have to have their vaccines, even if they stay indoors.
You will need to bring proof of the pet's vaccination history to the clinic, to receive a three-year certificate. Dogs will need to be on a leash, cats and ferrets need to be in a carrier. Owners are responsible to clean up after their pets, supplies are provided and a $5 donation is encouraged. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 315-867-1176.
Below is the schedule for upcoming vaccination clinics: