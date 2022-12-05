Herkimer County Public Health Office Hours begin Thursday

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- Beginning on Thursday, the Town of Webb will host Herkimer County Public Health Office Hours, in an effort to educate the public.
Community members can visit the office and learn more about the programs offered by Herkimer County. Informational and educational material will be given out to help connect the community with services and assistance. Program experts will also be available to speak with.
HCPH programs include:
- Adult and Child Immunizations
- Rabies Prevention
- Lead Poisoning and Prevention
- Early Childhood Intervention
- Communicable Disease
- Maternal Child Health
Office hours will be located in the board room at 3140 State Route 28, Old Forge and will take place from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
Upcoming HCPH Office Hours:
- Dec. 8, 2022
- Jan. 12, 2023
- Feb. 9, 2023
- Mar. 9, 2023
- Apr. 13, 2023
For more information, you can visit the Herkimer website.