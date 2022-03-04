Herkimer County residents warned of phone scam demanding money to avoid arrest

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam after a victim reported a call from someone pretending to be a sergeant demanding payment on an arrest warrant.
According to the sheriff’s office, the caller identified himself as “Sgt. Kartar” and said a warrant was issued for the victim’s arrest and he needed to pay $100 via a VISA gift card or he would be arrested.
The victim then received a text with a photo of a fake document reading “warrant for the arrest of a witness in a civil action” and “You are further commanded to detain this witness until this court orders discharge from custody.” The document also shows the city and state as Herkimer, New York.
The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and no law enforcement agency would ask for money or send documentation over the phone.
If anyone receives a call like this, they are advised to alert the police and report it to the New York State Attorney General’s Office.