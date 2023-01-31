 Skip to main content
Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation District accepting tree, shrub orders

  • Updated
  • 0
Herkimer County soil

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting tree and shrub orders until March 24. 

They are offering bare-root evergreen seedlings and transplants, deciduous trees, various bushes and shrubs, semi-dwarf apple trees and wildflower seeds. Bluebird nest boxes and barley straw are also available as well as tree mats, tree shelters, hardwood stakes, fertilizer tablets and animal repellent. 

For a complete list of items, click here. Pick-up dates are scheduled for Apr. 28 and Apr. 29. Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

