Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation District accepting tree, shrub orders

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting tree and shrub orders until March 24.
They are offering bare-root evergreen seedlings and transplants, deciduous trees, various bushes and shrubs, semi-dwarf apple trees and wildflower seeds. Bluebird nest boxes and barley straw are also available as well as tree mats, tree shelters, hardwood stakes, fertilizer tablets and animal repellent.
For a complete list of items, click here. Pick-up dates are scheduled for Apr. 28 and Apr. 29. Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.