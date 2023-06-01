Herkimer Pride Flag Raising

Herkimer, N.Y. -- It's pride month and Herkimer is officially one of the first areas to celebrate in the Mohawk Valley.
The Herkimer County Pride Association rose a pride flag at Myers Park tonight for the first day of pride month. The flag now proudly sits next to the American flag, and plenty of people stopped by to support its raising.
Jade Sky Weiss, a member of the HCPA, said getting the flag up there was actually a bit of a process.
"[There was] a lot of meetings," Weiss said. "The mayor was behind it... there was a little bit of difficulty in communicating with the board, but we succeeded in raising the flag."
We also spoke with Weiss about what she thinks this flag raising means for the Herkimer LGBTQIA+ community.
"I think it'll just make people more comfortable with being themselves," Weiss said. "Representation as a rural queer is kind of hard. We don't have the oversaturation of the city. A lot of us kind of hide in our little homes and don't get out much. So, I think that this is just a reminder that we're out here and that just because it's rural doesn't mean there's not tons of LGBTQ+ folks around. I hope that it inspires people to come out at their own comfortable pace and access resources that we're able to share with them for that process."
The HCPA's next big move is to put up banners on main street in Herkimer.
If you're looking to receive support or to help the HCPA, you can reach out to them at their website, herkimercountypridealliance.org
As far as pride month is concerned, this is just the beginning. The Utica pride flag raising is Friday June 1 at 10 AM, and the Oneida county pride festival is this Saturday June 3.