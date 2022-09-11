Herkimer remembers 9/11 victims

HERKIMER, NY - Members of the Herkimer fire and police departments, dignitaries, and local residents, gathered at the Herkimer fire station Sunday morning to remember all those lost during the September 11th terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington DC.
Among the speakers was Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who reminded the crowd that it was not only important to remember what happened on that tragic day 21 years ago, but also the days that followed.
“While it’s important that we remember the horror and the tragedy of the lives lost during September 11th, in Afghanistan, and in the Global War on Terror, it’s most important to honor the patriotic resiliency shown by the American people in the days and years following. Who can forget the beautiful American flag flying from every house, every business, everywhere across America”.
The ceremony ended with the traditional ringing of 9 bells to honor those first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty that tragic day and the days, and years that followed.