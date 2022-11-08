Herkimer senior receives reward and recognition

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A senior at the Herkimer Central School District, Josh Leskovar was not only named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program but also won the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award.
“This is just the beginning of the award season when we recognize students for their leadership and the skills that they’ve developed throughout high school,” High School Principal, Mary Tomaso said.
Herkimer school administrators believe awards give students the recognition they deserve while also helping to motivate other students. Which is why they will continue to hand out awards throughout the school year.
Former 2018-19 Student Council President at Herkimer, Johanna Humble, will return as a guest speaker. She will give the students some insight into what life is like after high school.
The 2022 Academic H Awards will be held on Nov. 16, with a breakfast to follow. The Awards will be presented to students in grades 10-12 who earned at least a 90 average or above for every marking period of the 2021-22 school year.