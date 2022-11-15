Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday.
The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students last year.
Support from the community is what helps the project to be such a success. Which is why the organization is asking for the community to help again this year. They are looking to collect cash donations, wrapping paper, tissue paper, snacks, juice pouches, hot cocoa, non-perishable food items, candy and winter accessories.
“Thank you in advance! We can’t do it without your help," Organizers said.