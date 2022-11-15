 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow this evening mixing with some rain,
freezing rain and sleet late after midnight into Wednesday
morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s
through the event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be
found across the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project

Herkimer students

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday.

The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students last year.

Support from the community is what helps the project to be such a success. Which is why the organization is asking for the community to help again this year. They are looking to collect cash donations, wrapping paper, tissue paper, snacks, juice pouches, hot cocoa, non-perishable food items, candy and winter accessories.

“Thank you in advance! We can’t do it without your help," Organizers said.

