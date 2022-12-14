High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer's can apply for college scholarship

NEW YORK -- High School seniors impacted by Alzheimer's can now apply and win up to $5,000 toward college expenses through the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's 'Teen Alzheimer's Awareness Scholarship.'
“Teens across the country are active in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease, whether it’s caring for family members, volunteering, working in a care facility, or raising awareness and educating those around them. These college scholarships will help tomorrow’s leaders with their college education. We invite all high school seniors who have been affected by Alzheimer’s to enter,” AFA’s President and CEO, Charles Fuschillo, Jr. said.
Those seniors who wish to apply need to submit an essay of 1,500 words or less or submit a video, no more than four minutes long. Both would need to describe how the disease has impacted their lives as well as what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community.
$90,000 in scholarships were given to 117 students last year. The funds come from charitable donations given to the AFA. If you would like to donate to the AFA you can do so online.
Submissions for the essays and videos can be done online as well.