High school seniors in Herkimer get creative with Thanksgiving activities

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Seniors at the Herkimer Central School District got creative in English class this year, participating in Thanksgiving activities with a theme of "being thankful."
Students participated in multiple activities including one where they practiced sending a professional email. Students picked a current school staff member that they are thankful for and wrote an email expressing their appreciation. After that, students got creative, making turkey hats with a list of what they are most thankful for.
They also submitted creative names for turkeys that would be used for a scavenger hunt in the school library.
For this scavenger hunt, 12 clues were created that students had to solve using the library catalog and other library resources.
Once students solved each clue, they had to find the turkeys and write down the name of the turkey on their answer sheets.
A prize was given to the first-place team.