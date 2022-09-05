Hiker falls into gorge near waterfall in Cherry Valley, Multiple agencies respond

CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. - New York State Police and multi agencies were called to a waterfall in Cherry Valley for a woman who fell into a gorge Saturday afternoon.
The call came in around 5:00 p.m. for a hiker who had fallen 150 feet down from a waterfall into a gorge near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley.
Multiple agencies were called to the scene, including Springfield Fire Department, Oneonta Fire Department, and Otsego County EMS. All agencies hiked about a mile through the wooded area and along the creek to locate the 32-year-old woman from Troy.
Police say the woman sustained multiple injuries from the fall and was airlifted by Life Net to Albany Medical Center.
She was later released from the hospital.