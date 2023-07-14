 Skip to main content
Hiking Conditions this Weekend in the Adirondacks After Major Rain Hits the Area

  • Updated
Hiking

THE ADIRONDACKS -- If you're planning a hiking trip to the Adirondacks, "postpone hikes near waterways and on high-elevation trails."

That according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The temporary advisory from the state DEC office is because of the major rainfall that hit the area earlier this week, which caused flooding in some spots. 

Because of this, on high-elevation trails, "current trail conditions across the Adirondack Park are extremely wet and can pose risks to hikers such as falling, due to unstable trail tread and slippery rocks, as well as hypothermia," the DEC stated. 

The high-water advisory is because all waterbodies rose quite a bit during the storms in the North County.

"Streams and rivers are running high and fast with strong currents. Hikers should avoid trails that include stream crossings and use all high-water routes if provided," the DEC stated. 

The DEC said that even though it is summertime, hypothermia can still set in, especially during wet weather. 

"Stay warm and dry by packing extra layers in a waterproof bag within your pack. Pack extra socks to keep your feet dry and change them often. Carry plenty of food and water. Being tired, hungry, or dehydrated makes you more susceptible to hypothermia," the DEC stated. 

For more on trail updates, click here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

