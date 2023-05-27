Historic Big Moose Inn evacuated and on fire

BIG MOOSE, NY (WKTV) - The historic Big Moose Inn caught fire early Saturday morning just before 3 a.m.
Fire crews from several departments have been on the scene for much of the morning battling the blaze.
The historic inn, built in 1903 is a popular vacation destination.
Visitors looking to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend holiday in the tranquil beauty of the Adirondacks were jolted awake Saturday morning.
A family member of two people staying at the Big Moose Inn Friday night called NEWSChannel2 early Saturday morning saying he got a call saying they were safe, but was not able to make contact with them after the call. He says they had to leave their room without their belongings in the early morning hours.
The Town of Webb Police Chief Ron Johnston said the fire call came in at 2:45 a.m.
Three rooms were occupied at the inn. Those guests are staying at nearby cabins.
No one was hurt in the fire at this point, but as of 8 a.m., the fire was still going and the police chief tells us an aerial unit was called in.
Big Moose Road is closed in the area of the Inn just before Glenmore Road.
Fire crews on the scene of the fire include Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Old Forge, Racket Lake, Inlet and Otter Lake.