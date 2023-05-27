Big Moose, N.Y.-- The Big Moose Inn, originally constructed in 1903, has seen many owners and many changes over time. Popular guide George Burdick commissioned E.J. Martin to construct the camp for $1,100. He would own it until his death, at which time Leonard Waterman purchased the property.
History of the Big Moose Inn
BenKinne
