 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

History of the Big Moose Inn

  • Updated
  • 0

Big Moose, N.Y.-- The Big Moose Inn, originally constructed in 1903, has seen many owners and many changes over time. Popular guide George Burdick commissioned E.J. Martin to construct the camp for $1,100. He would own it until his death, at which time Leonard Waterman purchased the property.