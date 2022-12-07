Hochul and Bassett warn public of highest Flu rates in 10 years

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The CDC is warning the public that this is the worst, early-season outbreak of the Flu in the last 10 years.
There are currently 27,000 active cases statewide and 800 current cases in Oneida County. This is a 76% increase compared to previous years. The Governor called a news conference Wednesday to warn people about the spike. Numbers are still rising fast and it's still very early in the season.
Dr. Mary Bassett was also there reminding the public how important it is, especially now to wash your hands, cover your coughs, sneezes and stay home when sick.
This week is also National Influenza Vaccination Awareness week. Health experts say the vaccine triggers your body's immune response, creating antibodies.