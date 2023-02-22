Hochul announces new water infrastructure initiative benefitting Mohawk Valley

NEW YORK -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the launch of an initiative with the goal of helping small, rural and disadvantaged communities address water infrastructure needs, including the Mohawk Valley.
Community Assistance Teams have been created to connect communities with experts who can help them with the projects. The teams are intended to provide consultations, submit funding applications and see projects through to completion.
"Too many critical water systems have been neglected to a state of disrepair because communities don't have the staffing, resources, or expertise to undertake these vital projects, but that stops today. With the $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in this year's executive budget, my administration will continue to remove barriers preventing communities from getting the financial assistance they need to be able to access clean water for generations to come," Hochul said.
Outreach events are scheduled in the Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier regions:
- Mohawk Valley: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m., Herkimer College, Robert McLaughlin College Center, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer, NY 13350. Register for the Mohawk Valley event via email with name, community and contact information to info@mvedd.org or register via Zoom.
- North Country: Tuesday, March 14, 12:30-3 p.m., Essex County Offices, Supervisors Board Room, 7551 Court St., Elizabethtown, NY 12932. Register online for the North Country event.
- Southern Tier: April 6, Southern Tier Central Regional Leadership Conference, Corning Community College, 1 Academic Drive, Corning NY 14830. Register online for the Southern Tier event.
Additional events will be announced on EFC's website. Community Assistance Teams are also available to meet with municipal officials through request, which can be done by clicking here.