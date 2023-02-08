Hochul announces over $8 million in funding addressing opioid disorders

NEW YORK -- Hochul announced Tuesday, $8.6 million is available to develop outpatient treatment programs to address opioid use disorder across the state.
Funding comes from the State Office of Addiction Services and Supports and will support up to 18 providers in their efforts to establish these programs.
"Like too many New Yorkers, I know what it's like to lose a family member to the disease of opioid addiction. These innovative outpatient treatment programs tap Opioid Settlement Fund money in order to greatly expand and enhance our services and address the harm that this epidemic has caused countless New Yorkers," Hochul said.
These outpatient treatment programs provide more opportunities to access person-centered comprehensive services, including medication treatment for opioid use disorder. These programs are designed to make it easier for individuals in need to access multiple services in one location.
Providers can apply for funding to support not only new programs but existing integrated programs, combine existing opioid treatment and outpatient programs. Funding will be awarded through a request for applications process.