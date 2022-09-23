Hochul announces second phase of program to address truck and bus driver shortage

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the second phase of her plan to allow third-party companies to offer Commercial Driver License (CDL) road testing, which will expand eligibility to public and private establishments. This is one of many steps the governor has taken to ease the shortage of school bus and commercial truck drivers.
"We are doing more than just getting drivers licensed and on the road — we are creating new avenues that will keep New York moving. By allowing third parties to offer road tests for truck and bus drivers, we will help get children to school, get vital goods where they need to go, and much more. My administration is committed to continuing efforts that will address commercial driver shortages, helping drive the state's economy forward" Hochul said.
Hochul first announced the pilot phase of this program back in January, which allowed some agencies and authorities to work with the DMV to get certified. The program involved more than a dozen testing sites. The DMV was able to come up with a training and monitoring system to qualify CDL examiners to administer road tests in compliance with both state and federal regulations.
This next phase will allow any third parties in New York, including school bus, tour bus and trucking companies, to administer commercial driver's license road tests. This phase is aimed at addressing the shortage of commercial drivers by increasing the number of testing sites and reducing the wait time, thus removing barriers and recruiting more drivers.
New York was able to open all these testing sites by partnering with SUNY, The Thruway Authority, New York Racing Association and the NEW York State Office of General Services. School staff who have an existing CDL were offered expedited testing, allowing them to drive vans and buses temporarily.
The Vehicle and Traffic Law was amended back in May to establish a CDL class A, young adult training program. The law change allows young adults who are 18, 19 or 20 years old to obtain a Class A CDL, providing more relief for trucking companies who are facing a shortage of drivers.
New Yorkers can find more information on obtaining a CDL and how to become a school bus driver on the DMV website. The application for becoming a third-party testing entity can also be found there.