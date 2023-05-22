Hochul calls for expedited work authorization for asylum seekers

NYC, NY (WKTV) - Governor Hochul joined NYC Mayor Eric Adams Monday morning to call for expedited work authorization for asylum seekers, saying this move could potentially assist with the labor shortage across the state.
"They're eager to work,"Hochul said. "They want to work. They came here in search of work and a new future, and they can become part of our economy and part of our communities, and people are ready to start training them right in facilities like we have here today."
Currently, Hochul says asylum seekers can't work for 180 days.
Hochul mentioned there are 1,500 National Guard members in NYC handling work like building cribs, getting food, helping people apply for their asylum status and more.
She said they are identifying additional shelters.
"We're looking at hangers at JFK," Hochul said. "We've asked for Floyd Bennett Field to stand up a major operation. We have other facilities we've been talking about. We'll be announcing more on that briefly. But we need all levels of government to respond to this. We truly do. And I've been working with our partners in Washington since last summer with the mayor trying to find how we can be more flexible in ensuring that these individuals can get a quicker path to a legal work status."
Hochul mentioned how the changes she's asking for with the work authorization policies would help with the labor shortage across the state.
" I know upstate, I know exactly where it starts too - there are over 5,000 farm jobs, 5,000 farm jobs open as we speak. The cows don't wait to be milked, the plants need to be maintained and harvested in a few months, the crops," Hochul said. "We have more than 5,000 food service jobs right now.
Hochul called out leaders in parts of the state and country that she said are "enacting bigoted policies based on fear and intimidation."
She said "We have been doing surveys across the state, particularly state-owned property, schools - there are some schools that have empty dorms, there are some schools that are not re-opening, there are former correctional facilities, which are not ideal, but that is space where we can change the environment, there are former psychiatric centers, there are facilities we can use large parking lots of."