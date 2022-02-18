 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by ice jams is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A risk for ice breakups and ice jams continues today.
Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause
pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can
quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Hochul formally endorsed by New York's Democratic party

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 New York Hochul

New York Governor Kathy Hochul waves to supporters during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has fortified her frontrunner status in the governor’s race, as she formally received the endorsement of the state’s Democratic party.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton introduced Hochul at a convention in Manhattan. Hochul called for party unity, saying it's the Republican Party's "biggest nightmare.”

As New York’s lieutenant governor, Hochul was relatively unknown when she became the state’s first female governor in August. She took over when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed several women.

Despite winning the state party’s official support, she’s still expected to face challenges in the June primary.

