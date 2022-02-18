Hochul formally endorsed by New York's Democratic party

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by ice jams is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A risk for ice breakups and ice jams continues today. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&