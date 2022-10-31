Hochul makes FCC aware of thousands of addresses struggling with broadband access

ALBANY, N.Y. -- In an effort to ensure all homes have access to high-speed internet, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the process of getting all addresses in the nation access to broadband internet has begun.
The federal challenge process helps to better locate areas unserved or underserved by broadband and will help to ensure that high-speed internet is available everywhere.
"Affordable, reliable broadband is an absolute necessity for accessing work, education, and important government services, and we can no longer afford to treat it like a luxury. Thanks to our first-of-its-kind broadband mapping tool we have a clearer picture than ever about New York's broadband needs and we are better able to advocate for federal funding and program support to fill those gaps. My administration remains committed to ensuring that families and businesses are well-connected to broadband, and I look forward to a continued partnership with local, state, and federal authorities to make high-speed internet available to all New Yorkers," Hochul said.
The state sent more than 31,000 addresses that cannot access broadband or have intermittent access.
Broadband funding will be given to states in late 2023 based on the number of unserved and underserved homes and businesses in each state.
Thanks to New York's broadband map which was launched in 2021, and contained detailed information on the state's broadband infrastructure, the need for broadband internet was brought to light.
Before the creation of the program, New York relied in part on federal data which required providers to deliver service to only one address in a designated area and that entire area would be considered "served."
This program will give more detailed information, per household rather than just an area. So now, if only one home in an area is receiving internet, the state will know that the area is not fully receiving broadband internet.
Hochul's goal is to ensure every address in the United States has broadband internet access.