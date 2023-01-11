Hochul pushes plan making child care more affordable

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul is pushing a plan she says will make child care more affordable and accessible.
The proposal includes streamlining and centralizing the childcare application process, expanding access to the system and providing assistance to families, workers and businesses in an effort to alleviate the financial burden of child care.
The governor says child care has only gotten more expensive over time and combined with inflation, families are struggling.
To get assistance from the state, the governor is raising the eligibility from $63,000 to $93,000 to help even more families who are struggling to afford child care. She says that means 113,000 more families will be able to enroll.