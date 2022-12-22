Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States.
"With the Buy American Salt Act, we are helping State and local governments purchase salt that comes from mines based in the United States - some right here in New York. This is an important step to support good-paying jobs in our upstate communities while growing New York's economy," Hochul said.
New York State has at least two salt mines that currently provide rock salt for road deicing which means they offer jobs to locals as well. This law will help to grow New York's economy while protecting jobs in upstate communities at the same time, because it's allowing local governments to support U.S. salt mines.