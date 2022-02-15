Holland Patent CSD holding next board meeting virtually amid threats of disruption

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. – Holland Patent Central School District is moving its next Board of Education meeting to Zoom in anticipation of disturbances at the next meeting.
Officials made the decision based on “threats of substantial disruption” at Wednesday's meeting according to a notice posted to the district website Monday.
The meeting will still take place at 6:30 p.m.
The public can still listen and observe the meeting by clicking here.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to the district to see if there will still be a public comment period during the meeting, and is waiting to hear back.