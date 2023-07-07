'Homage' to the Boilermaker—It's the Boilerfaker

UTICA, N.Y. -- "Did you run the Boilermaker?"
That's a common question in the Utica area, especially now that it's Boilermaker Weekend.
But it's not the only walk-run event taking place.
If you don't think the big 15K race is for you, there's an alternative.
Try the Boilerfaker.
With the tagline, "Less Than a Race," the Boilerfaker, put on by the Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts (UTCA), is a play on the decades-old road race.
The Boilerfaker is a 1.1 mile walk down the sidewalk of Genesee Street.
That's not all, however.
Just like at the end of the actual Boilermaker, there's a finish-line party.
It's at the Green Onion Pub on Genesee Street.
Check in for the walk is 5 p.m. at the Beer Hub on Genesee Street on Friday, July 7. That's the start area.
Walking begins at 6 p.m., and the party starts at 6:30 p.m. at the pub.
Devin Mahoney, executive director at the Uptown Theatre, said that this is the fourth Boilerfaker event.
"It's a leisurely stroll through South Utica" that ends at the Uptown Theater, Mahoney said.
"It's a fun time. We think it's a tribute and homage to the original Boilermaker. We hope folks that are in town...will come check out the Uptown. See what we've been up to, and take a tour of the theater," he said.
That's why this is a perfect time for the Boilerfaker—many people return to the area or are here visiting for the big race.
"We've been doing our best to hold events and get attention for the theater and show the work we are doing here," Mahoney said.
Participants can sign up at the beginning of the walk. The event is for those 21 and over. Tickets are $35.
For more information, click here.
The Boilerfaker is a fundraiser for the theater.