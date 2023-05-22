Homeless man charged with attempted murder after striking victim in head with beer bottle

MARCY, NY (WKTV) - A homeless man faces attempted murder, second degree and a assault, second degree.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Sheriff's deputies responded to State Route 49 in Marcy near River Road at about 6 a.m. Sunday.
An injured man was walking in the roadway and was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center with cuts to his head.
Members of the Sheriff's forensic unit and criminal investigation unit were called in to assist deputies.
32-year-old Henry Estuardo Castaneda, who said he is homeless is charged.
Investigation revealed the victim and Castaneda were acquaintances.
While Castaneda was driving, the victim used disparaging remarks and enraged Castaneda according to the Sheriff's office. Castaneda pulled over. Both got out of the car. Castaneda then pushed the victim to the ground, choked him and repeatedly struck him in the head with a beer bottle according to the sheriff's office.
Castaneda was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree, both felonies.
He is being held in the Oneida County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.