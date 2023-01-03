Homes at high risk of radon in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County has been reported as a high-risk radon county. Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas.
According to a member of the county's Board of Supervisors, about 40% of basements in Madison County homes have elevated levels. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water which can enter a building through any cracks or openings. The only way to know for sure if you have a radon problem in your home is to get it tested. All homes are vulnerable.
The Madison County Health Department is giving free radon test kits until they run out. Residents can request a free complete Healthy Homes check which includes the testing, by calling 315-366-2526
If your home does test for elevated levels of radon you can fix it by contacting a certified radon mitigation contractor. To see a list of professionals go to this website.