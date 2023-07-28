Honor America Days in Rome Features Parade, Concert and Robot Dog

ROME, N.Y. -- It's that time of year again. It's Honor America Days in Rome. And this year features a robotic dog.
This year's theme is 40th Anniversary.
The major events take place this Saturday, July 29.
The Honor America Days 5K Race, hosted by the Roman Runners Running Club, takes place at 8:30 a.m.
The Honor America Days 5K Parade Run is the oldest in Oneida County, the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce said.
"Most importantly, the race was consistently held in conjunction with Rome summer community celebrations. Today the race precedes Rome’s Honor America Days parade and follows the parade route," the Chamber stated.
Honor America Days main attraction, the parade, steps off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
This year’s Honorary Co-Grand Marshals will be the late William K. Guglielmo, former Rome Area Chamber of Commerce President, and the late Carl Eilenberg, former Mayor of Rome.
"It will feature 13 divisions of parade participants with bands and entertainment along the way," the Chamber said.
Rome Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kristen Skobla said that the parade "is a chance to celebrate the rich history in the City of Rome. It’s an event that brings the whole community together and fosters a sense of pride in this great area.”
AT&T's robot dog will join in on the celebration on North James Street.
There will be an Honor America Days Carnival hosted by the City of Rome at Franklyn’s Field.
That event is free and features inflatable rides and snow cones.
At 8 p.m., the Symphoria Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert, which features show tunes, marches, and Americana takes place on the west lawn of Fort Stanwix National Monument in downtown Rome.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to the free concert.
"Additional upfront seating is available for $10/ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce office on Friday or at the entrance to reserved seating the night of the concert. There will also be food and novelty vendors at the concert on North James Street," the Chamber said.
The day of events ends with a fireworks display after the concert.
Below is a flyer for the event.