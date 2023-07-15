Hoops and Dreams Returns for 21st Year

UTICA, N.Y. -- Hoops and Dreams returned for their 21st year.
Comfortable weather, happy conversation, the sound of shoes on pavement and sizzling barbecues, and a tender sense of remembrance, all present at today's Hoops and Dreams tournament.
It was hard to find someone who wasn't smiling, but often out of that smiling face would come the phrase, "Did you know Patrick Johnson?"
Johnson, founder of Hoops and Dreams, passed away last October. The event is now headed by several coordinators who knew and admired him.
“We want to represent Patrick. We want to represent what he stood for, and he was real passionate about Hoops and Dreams. he wasn’t a selfish man, but he shared of his life, he shared of himself. That’s why we’ve been able... there's twelve of us that help put this on this weekend,” said Tyra Mckinsey, an organizer of the event.