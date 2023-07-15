 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Hoops and Dreams Returns for 21st Year

  • Updated
  • 0

Hoops and Dreams

UTICA, N.Y. -- Hoops and Dreams returned for their 21st year.

Comfortable weather, happy conversation, the sound of shoes on pavement and sizzling barbecues, and a tender sense of remembrance, all present at today's Hoops and Dreams tournament.

It was hard to find someone who wasn't smiling, but often out of that smiling face would come the phrase, "Did you know Patrick Johnson?"

Johnson, founder of Hoops and Dreams, passed away last October. The event is now headed by several coordinators who knew and admired him.

“We want to represent Patrick. We want to represent what he stood for, and he was real passionate about Hoops and Dreams.  he wasn’t a selfish man, but he shared of his life, he shared of himself. That’s why we’ve been able... there's twelve of us that help put this on this weekend,” said Tyra Mckinsey, an organizer of the event.

Recommended for you