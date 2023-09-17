Hops for Hope fundraiser helps local company clean up

TRENTON, NY - A very special fundraiser called Hops for Hope was held at the Woodland Brewery Sunday afternoon, and its organizers are hoping it will help them clean up.
The treatment these patients receive can be exhausting and sometimes they just don't have the strength to do something as simple as clean their house or apartment.
The Woodland Brewery donated $1 from every beer sold at Hops for Hope, to the cause. In addition there were also various raffles and vendors on site.
"The amount of stress somebody's under when they're going through something like this, whether they're older, younger, or people who are middle aged with children, bringing that tiny bit of relief of a clean home means so much,” says Home Sweet Home Cleaning and Gardening’s Heather Loveland-Button. “Everybody loves a clean home, no matter who you are".
If you, or someone you know, would be able to benefit from these services, just contact Cleaning for a Reason.