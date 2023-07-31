 Skip to main content
Hotel Street Development Underway in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Hotel Street Development

Submitted Photo/AP/Canva

UTICA, N.Y. -- The start of a mixed-use project on Hotel Street in Utica was announced today. 

Hotel Street in Utica

Keith Hunt/WKTV

The project is expected to feature 70 loft-style apartments and ground-floor retain space in the Bagg's Square corridor. 

The development team for the project is Lahinch Group, Morrisroe Lynn Development and Hueber-Breuer Construction. 

"The total renovation will cost nearly $20 million, and work was started last week. Earlier this year, New York State’s Empire State Development announced that the project had been awarded a $3 million through the Restore New York Communities Initiative grant and was previously awarded a $1 million capital grant," a release stated. 

Hotel Street Rendering

Submitted Photo

The row-style buildings of 119-137 Hotel St. are the three buildings to be renovated. 

"Once completed, it will restore this vital, but long-time dormant corridor in Utica’s Downtown," a release stated. 

87,000 square feet will be renovated, and it's expected to be a "a connection point to Genesee Street, Mohawk Valley Hospital System, Nexus Center and Harbor Point." 

According to today's announcement on Hotel Street, the project is expected to be completed in about a year. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

