Hotel Street Development Underway in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The start of a mixed-use project on Hotel Street in Utica was announced today.
The project is expected to feature 70 loft-style apartments and ground-floor retain space in the Bagg's Square corridor.
The development team for the project is Lahinch Group, Morrisroe Lynn Development and Hueber-Breuer Construction.
"The total renovation will cost nearly $20 million, and work was started last week. Earlier this year, New York State’s Empire State Development announced that the project had been awarded a $3 million through the Restore New York Communities Initiative grant and was previously awarded a $1 million capital grant," a release stated.
The row-style buildings of 119-137 Hotel St. are the three buildings to be renovated.
"Once completed, it will restore this vital, but long-time dormant corridor in Utica’s Downtown," a release stated.
87,000 square feet will be renovated, and it's expected to be a "a connection point to Genesee Street, Mohawk Valley Hospital System, Nexus Center and Harbor Point."
According to today's announcement on Hotel Street, the project is expected to be completed in about a year.