House damaged by fire in Rome

Rome, N.Y.-- A late morning fire left 5 people homeless and a firefighter injured in Rome.
According to the Rome Fire Department, the owner of a neighboring business noticed smoke coming from the second story of 206 South Doxtator Street around 11:00 Saturday morning. The business owner quickly alerted the residents of the home to the fire and called 911. Rome firefighters quickly put the fire out, but not before it caused significant damage to a 2nd floor bedroom. 3 adults and 2 children have been left homeless as a result and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. 1 firefighter received minor injuries and was treated on scene and released. The fire's cause is under investigation, however, officials do not believe the fire was related to the attempted arson on February 28th at nearby 104 South Doxtator Street.