House destroyed by fire in Hartwick; 2 injured

HARTWICK, N.Y. -- Two people were injured during a house fire in Hartwick on Thursday evening.
The Hartwick Assistant Fire Chief tells NEWSChannel 2 that there were three separate explosions at the home and that were was a propane tank inside the home.
The fire started sometime before 6 p.m. on Earls Road.
Three people lived in the home, two of them were sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation and one had minor burns.
The Assistant Chief says mutual aid from Hartwick Fire Company 2, Fly Creek, Milford, Mt. Vision and Cooperstown were called to fight the blaze.
Three dogs died in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.