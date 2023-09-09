 Skip to main content
House explosion in City of Oneida: Avoid Elm Street area

House explosion in Oneida: Photo shared on social media

House Explosion in City of Oneida 

ONEIDA, NY (WKTV) - Madison County Emergency Management is urging people to stay away from Elm Street in Oneida between Fitch Street and North Willow after a home exploded on Elm Street early this morning. 

Photos are being shared on social media that show a home that is leveled. 

Residents who live nearby have called us at NEWSChannel 2 to tell us their homes were shaken when the explosion happened around 6 a.m. 

Stay tuned with NEWSChannel 2 for updates. 

At this point, according to the emergency management social media page, no one is hurt. 

