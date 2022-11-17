House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the Thurway and could approach 7 inches in some spots. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Through 2 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&