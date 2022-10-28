 Skip to main content
Housing complex for healthcare workers announced in Old Forge

  • Updated
  • 0

Old Forge, N.Y.—A new housing complex specifically for healthcare workers and teachers was announced in Old Forge Friday afternoon. The two-story complex will be located behind the Town of Webb Health Center. There will be four, two-bedroom housing units and two-studio apartments. The idea to create housing for healthcare workers came to Dr. Donald Ross after he and his wife found out the health center couldn't find an x-ray technician because no housing was available. According to Dr. Ross, the community has been very grateful for the project. “I’ve lived in old forge a long time and I have never seen people meet me on the street and Helen can say, and say thank you so much for what you're doing. Everybody seems very happy about this, so I think it's a win-win for everybody.” Dr. Ross said. The project will be funded by med-ed a company that dr. Ross and his wife are principals of. A start date for the project's construction has not been announced yet, but the project is expected to be completed by September of next year.

