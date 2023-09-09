How I Made Meteorologist Eric Gage Cry During a Newscast

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Cherry peppers are ripe and in season across Central New York, which means people looking for them can buy them by the bushel at local farms.
We had a little fun on NEWSChannel 2 Weekend today with homemade stuffed cherry peppers.
Meteorologist Eric Gage had never tried them before and asked how hot they could be.
He even crafted one of his daily trivia questions around peppers, gauging the heat of different varieties of peppers.
He found the amount of heat is expressed in Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which represent the number of times the concentration of capsaicinoids needs to be diluted before it's no longer detectable.
The National Institute of Science and Technology talks more about gauging the heat of a pepper.
A cherry pepper falls on the Scoville Heat Unit scale at about a 5,000, which is the same more or less than that of a jalapeño. It's much lower than that of the hottest pepper in the world. The Carolina Reaper is 1,500,000 SHU.
I explained to Eric that the cherry peppers that are more mature later in the season, carry more heat. He learned that when he ate the whole thing in one bite and his eyes started watering!
The fun lesson with stuffed cherry peppers, though, is that you really never know how hot each one will be.
Eric tried a second one at the end of the show, and he was absolutely fine. No tears!
Cherry peppers are available for U-Pick at places like Swistak Farms in Verona.
You can also buy them in quantities at Candella's in Marcy and North Star Orchards in Westmoreland, along with all sorts of other fresh produce that's in season right now, like eggplant and other varieties of peppers.
Katrina's cherry pepper recipe is pretty simple.
(I don't really follow a recipe!)
You might want to wear rubber gloves because depending on the heat of the pepper, your fingers could get hot!
Cut off the tops of the cherry peppers and remove the seeds.
In a separate bowl combine hot or sweet sausage, with your choice of grated cheese and several cloves of fresh garlic, minced (hopefully from your garden).
Add salt and pepper to the mix.
Stuff the peppers with the sausage and cheese mixture and bake them for 25 minutes at 415 degrees.
Feed them to your friends and see if they cry!
You can do all of this with sweet peppers and sweet Italian sausage if you're not into spicy foods!