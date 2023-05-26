How to report algae blooms: DEC Encourages New Yorkers to "Know it, Avoid it, Report it"

The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health Department wants New Yorkers to learn about and be aware of harmful algal blooms, or "HABs," as the 2023 HABs notification season starts.
DEC’s New York Harmful Algal Bloom System (NYHABS) is now active and allows the public and trained citizens to send reports of HABs to DEC electronically via a simple, user- and mobile phone-friendly form.
With resources such as the online HABs map and reporting system, New York continues to be a national leader in supporting initiatives to address HABs across the state and to ensure effective communication to the public. DEC works with DOH, the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), and other State and local partners in leading the most comprehensive HABs monitoring and reporting program in the nation.
In cooperation with its partners, DEC monitors hundreds of waterbodies annually and works with DOH and OPRHP to ensure public health protections against HABs.
To date, New York has awarded more than $371 million in grants designed to reduce the frequency of algal blooms across the state by targeting phosphorus and nitrogen pollution, controllable factors that can contribute to the occurrence of HABs, and more than $14 million to research and development, pilot projects, and advanced monitoring. As part of New York State’s recently announced Consolidated Funding Application (CFA), DEC's Division of Water has two grant programs currently available that may support projects to help reduce the occurrence of HABs. These include at least $75 million in funding through the Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program and up to $3 million in funding through the Non-Agricultural Nonpoint Source Planning and MS4 Mapping Grant (NPG). DEC also continues to evaluate HAB mitigation technology and strategies.
When it comes to HABs, DEC encourages New Yorkers to "KNOW IT, AVOID IT, REPORT IT."
KNOW IT - HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.
AVOID IT - People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface.
REPORT IT - If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC's website. Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to DOH at harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov.