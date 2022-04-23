Hundreds celebrate Earth Day during 21st Annual Clean & Green Initiative

UTICA, NY – Local residents celebrated Earth Day by participating in the 21st Annual Clean & Green Initiative on Saturday.
Thousands of individuals, businesses, organizations and community groups volunteered to help cleanup or beautify their neighborhoods.
In Utica, a city-wide effort helped clean up trash and green waste along roadways, and in local parks.
With the temperatures rising, and the snow melting, some very interesting items were found during the spring cleanup.
"We cleaned up by the train tracks so we did find a lot of unique things,” said Katie Reilly who helped clean up around Utica’s Hand Shake City.
“We found some old canned food, we found a big oil jug, and we had some kids who found a winning lottery ticket. So they're having a good day".
Earth Day celebrations continue on Sunday with even more volunteers helping to clean up their neighborhoods.