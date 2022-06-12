Hundreds enjoy first ever Jewtica Fest

UTICA, NY - The City of Utica is known for its diverse culture. These groups often hold public celebrations so their neighbors can learn more about them.
Now you can add one more group to the list, the local Jewish community.
The Jewish Community Federation of the Mohawk Valley held its first ever Jewtica Festival Sunday at the Jewish Community Center on Oneida Street.
Hundreds of people spent the day learning about Jewish culture while enjoying traditional foods like bagels, locks, and pastrami sandwiches. There was even somebody there to demonstrate how to make kosher-style dill pickles.
In addition to all the food there was also plenty of music and entertainment, not to mention traditional Jewish games for the kids.
"When people get to know you better, and know who you are, and know about your culture, it leads to more love and less hate”, says Mohawk Valley Jewish Community Federation Executive Director, Victor Pearlman. “So I think this can only help with the way people feel about Jewish people in our area".
Organizers of the event say they hope this is just the first of many Jewtica festivals.