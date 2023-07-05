Hundreds of Local Teenagers Start Work as Part of Summer Youth Employment Program

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Summer Youth Employment Program kicked off this week with several hundred teenagers taking part.
The program is partially funded by New York State and provides those aged 14 to 17 with work experience in the real world.
Nearly 400 teenagers will be placed at work sites around the county, and could take part in jobs like park beautification, planting community gardens and helping to operate community programs for children.
A few of the worksites include Waterville School District, Johnson Park Center, Root Farm, Midtown Utica Community Center and Resource Center for Independent Living and Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency.
According to a release, "Most participants in the Summer Youth Employment Program work about 20 hours per week over four to six weeks. To be eligible, they must be between the ages of 14 and 18 and meet certain income criteria."
“The Summer Youth Employment Program is a chance for local at-risk youth to seize a new opportunity and move toward a prosperous future,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said. “Our program places these teenagers at hands-on sites to develop teamwork, communication and critical thinking skills, and prepares them to become productive employees with thriving careers.”
An event for 50 teenagers in the Rome area will take place tomorrow. Their worksites include the New York State School for the Deaf and Brookside Stables in Lee Center.
For some of the teenagers participating, this is their first job.
There are still spots for about 200 teenagers to apply.
For more information, visit the OC Workforce Development Program website.