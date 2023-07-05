 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in the urban valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hundreds of Local Teenagers Start Work as Part of Summer Youth Employment Program

  • Updated
  • 0
Summer Youth Employment

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Summer Youth Employment Program kicked off this week with several hundred teenagers taking part.

The program is partially funded by New York State and provides those aged 14 to 17 with work experience in the real world.

Nearly 400 teenagers will be placed at work sites around the county, and could take part in jobs like park beautification, planting community gardens and helping to operate community programs for children.

A few of the worksites include Waterville School District, Johnson Park Center, Root Farm, Midtown Utica Community Center and Resource Center for Independent Living and Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency.

According to a release, "Most participants in the Summer Youth Employment Program work about 20 hours per week over four to six weeks. To be eligible, they must be between the ages of 14 and 18 and meet certain income criteria."

“The Summer Youth Employment Program is a chance for local at-risk youth to seize a new opportunity and move toward a prosperous future,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said. “Our program places these teenagers at hands-on sites to develop teamwork, communication and critical thinking skills, and prepares them to become productive employees with thriving careers.”

An event for 50 teenagers in the Rome area will take place tomorrow. Their worksites include the New York State School for the Deaf and Brookside Stables in Lee Center.

For some of the teenagers participating, this is their first job.

There are still spots for about 200 teenagers to apply.

For more information, visit the OC Workforce Development Program website.

