ICAN buys sports complex in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- ICAN announced Friday the purchase of what was formerly the Rising Stars sports complex on Route 233 in Westmoreland.
The complex, now called Elevate CNY, can still be rented by sports teams and leagues, and will also be used for skill-building camps, programs and community events.
The building is 60,000 square feet with an additional 23 acres, equipped with three indoor turf fields that have been utilized in the past for various sports teams.
“Each public-facing project that ICAN undertakes has the opportunity to help reduce the stigma of mental health, opens up doors for collaboration and welcomes innovation for services and use of space. The Children’s Museum and Elevate CNY will be projects to watch as we look at the needs of our community and society as a whole through very different lenses. We are very excited to add this new facility to our family,” ICAN’s CEO/Executive Director, Steven Bulger said.
Indoor playing fields are in high demand right now and ICAN plans to continue utilizing the facility for that same purpose. They also want to create opportunities for underserved groups in the community and provide quality space so individuals can focus on being healthy.
ICAN expects to start activities and leagues at the space, this November.