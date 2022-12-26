 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara
River to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Icy roads cause East Utica rollover

Utica, N.Y.-- Icy road conditions may have played a role in a late morning accident in East Utica. The happened around 11 Monday morning on Welsh Bush Road. A driver lost control of their vehicle, the car flipped and landed upside down on a lawn. Luckily, the driver was not reportedly injured. Utica fire and police responded. The road was shut down for a little under an hour.