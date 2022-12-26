Utica, N.Y.-- Icy road conditions may have played a role in a late morning accident in East Utica. The happened around 11 Monday morning on Welsh Bush Road. A driver lost control of their vehicle, the car flipped and landed upside down on a lawn. Luckily, the driver was not reportedly injured. Utica fire and police responded. The road was shut down for a little under an hour.
Icy roads cause East Utica rollover
